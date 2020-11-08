Even considering batteries, electric cars pollute much less

The environmental and sustainable advantages of electric cars are irrefutable. But there are always critics who argue that “it’s not like that” and that the manufacture and maintenance of batteries for these models would be just as polluting for the planet as combustion cars.

Ledo mistake. In addition to this line of reasoning not taking into account the manufacture of combustion models, only the refinement of fossil fuel represents about a third of the emissions of an ordinary vehicle even before it reaches the gas tank. Burning fuel is also problematic, as it converts only a small portion of the energy stored in each milliliter into motion.

This biased look also does not take into account the rampant development of new battery models, highlighted in the European and Asian markets, which point to a resistance and price equation until 2025 in batteries and their values ​​in the comparison between electric vehicles and combustion, according to a recent report by Quatro Rodas magazine.

Industry giants like Tesla are already working on different designs for electric car batteries to be launched in the coming years. The new manufacturing processes for these batteries will use less water, less energy and exchange lithium for silicon, the most abundant element on the Earth’s surface.

Recycling

Another naive argument by those who say that electric cars are worse for the environment than conventional ones is battery recycling. The big question is usually: what to do with batteries when they become “addictive” and need to be changed?

Although they are no longer used to power an electric car, old batteries of this type of vehicle still have a long life when directed to other applications. It is already common for off-grid homes to use old Tesla and Nissan car batteries to store solar energy for use at night. The parts can also be inserted into large energy storage stations that serve as a backup for public networks in large cities, especially in Australia.

Even with these alternatives, it is important to remember that modern electric car batteries do not need to be changed frequently. Lexus expects its latest models to be able to run up to 10 million kilometers on the same battery. Other estimates suggest that the consumer should only begin to be impacted by the loss of autonomy of a battery of this type after 10 years.



