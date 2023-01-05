Cardi B expressed disappointment about inflation in the US, which led to an increase in the prices of essential goods.

According to Reuters, American citizens are currently facing financial difficulties similar to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently told the publication that inflation in the United States “has not yet got out of control.”

Yesterday (January 4th) Cardi tweeted: “Noooooooo, food prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!”

Later, the rapper wrote that he complained about the current cost of the salad. “Bitch, why does a salad cost $6 where I live?” she said. This message was accompanied by a clip in which Remi Ma said: “That’s where I get annoyed.”

Cardi then shared a “PSA” video in which she stressed the importance of budget planning, despite the fact that she is rich.

“Every week I get a report on the money that is being spent in my house,” she said. “So when I start seeing products as products triple in size, I think, ‘Hey, what the hell is going on?’

“Because if I think this shit is crazy, I can only imagine what people from the middle class or people from the neighborhood think. So yes, I’m going to say something.”

You can watch the video in full above.

Last month, Cardi responded to criticism faced by a fan about her comments about the ongoing recession. “He says the rapper is worth 40 million,” a Twitter user wrote.

Cardi replied: “I’m worth more, and you know what? If I don’t save my job and budget, I may lose it too!

“Why do you think that no matter how much money you have, you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money properly. I also have bills, responsibilities, and people I have to help.”

According to Billboard, the star explained why she often openly expresses her thoughts on economic, social and political issues during an interview with David Letterman last year.

“I don’t really put a lot of political stuff into my music, but I used my platform, damn it,” she said. “And I used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people aren’t watching, but they are.”

Cardi continued, “I mean, I’m a chick from the neighborhood, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to share with them, ‘Hey, while you’re here and checking out my outfit and listening to my music, look what’s going on here in this part of the world.’

Geeta Gopinath, deputy head of the IMF, recently stated that it is “important” for the central bank to “maintain a restrictive monetary policy” until there is a “very definite, steady decline in inflation,” which will be evident in wages and other sectors of the economy. related to food or energy in the US (via Financial Times).

In other news: Last weekend, Cardi B performed in 2023, performing Fall Out Boy’s song “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” at a Miami nightclub.