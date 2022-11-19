Even before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was looking for a way out of the royal family

The exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the House of Windsor, known as Megzit, shocked the entire royal family. Markle is usually blamed for the infamous episode. It is widely believed among monarchists and servants of the crown that the former American actress brainwashed Prince Harry, forcing him to leave his home and live independently in California.

Today, Meghan Markle is called by different names, and she has to troll a lot for the same thing. However, royal writer Andrew Morton made a sensational statement about Prince Harry. The author revealed that the younger prince was dissatisfied with the institution for a long time and was always looking for a way out.

Prince Harry decided to leave the palace six months after marrying Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as members of the royal family in January 2020. However, Andrew Morton’s statements suggest that the Duke planned to leave within six months of the wedding. He met Oprah Winfrey at a hotel in London in December 2018 to discuss an interview. Although Harry was looking for a way out, the royal family didn’t know about it until the very last moment. However, they definitely knew that the Prince was upset at the Palace and sought advice.

“It was very difficult for him to appear in public. And yet, on the contrary, he had Diana’s touch. He was and still is quite a charismatic personality,” said the royal biographer Marie Claire.

Later in the conversation, Andrew Morton reflected on Queen Elizabeth II’s efforts to make Meghan Markle part of the family. The late monarch loved Prince Harry, and so she went out of her way to welcome his wife into the house. She allowed Markle to accompany her to public events, and also gave the former American actress access to many of her jewelry and pearls.

