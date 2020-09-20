Eve with Gaffe: The prize goes to the wrong player

In the virtual evening that precedes the ceremony, Jason Bateman was accidentally announced but the winner was Ron Cephas Jones. Eddy Murphy honored for his return to ‘Saturday Night Life’. The gala of the 72nd edition on the night between 20 to 21 September will be broadcast in Italy on Rai4

All at home, but in evening dress: Covid 19 changes the rules and even the Emmy Award ceremony is no exception. Presenter of this edition that will go down in history, Jimmy Kimmel, who will announce the winners on the night between 20 to 21 September in Los Angeles. Pending the ceremony, some prizes have already been delivered in a virtual evening marked by a gaffe: in the category Outstanding Guest actor in a drama series, Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill in This Is Us won, but the voice in the background announced another winner, wrong, Jason Bateman who played Terry Maitland in The Outsider. A mistake that recalls that of the Oscars when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway proclaimed La La Land as best movie instead of Moonlight. The correction came after the ad: “Our apologies, the wrong winner has been announced, we are correcting.” Ron Cephas Jones celebrated his second Emmy with his daughter Jasmine who won for #FreeRayshawn: for the first time, a father and daughter were awarded by the Television Academy in the same edition. For his part Jason Bateman, excluded for the guest role in The Ousider, is competing in the leading actor category in Ozark.

The winner for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series is Ron Cephas Jones! This #Emmy win is his second for his role on @NBCThisisUs! pic.twitter.com/LhX54jUxRM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

Among the honorees on the night that anticipated the ceremony was Eddy Murphy who won his first Emmy in the category of best guest actor in a comedy series for his performance on Saturday Night Life, where he returned 35 years after his last appearance, when he was one of the protagonists of the show, bringing back to the screen some of the characters who gave him fame. Murphy beat Adam Driver (Snl), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Dev Patel (Modern Love), Brad Pitt (Snl) and Fred Willard (Modern Family) and after five nominations managed to take the award.

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

The appointment is now with the official ceremony that in Italy can be seen on Rai 4 with a long live broadcast that will start at 1.45 am commented in the studio by Andrea Fornasiero with Carolina Di Domenico and which will have the cartoonist Zerocalcare as a guest, who will talk about seriality TV, multimedia contamination and the new horizons of pop.This 72nd edition is dedicated to Black Lives Matter events: and here is the importance of shows like Watchmen (Regina King protagonist) of Hbo, based on a DC Comics comic set in Tulsa in Oklahoma under the presidency of Robert Redford threatened by white supremacists. Netflix dominates the race with 160 nominations, but Apple TV and Disney + arrive at the appointment with their dose of nominations for the series The Morning Show and The Mandalorian respectively, confirming an increasingly crowded television landscape.

Rich season, the most awaited challenge according to experts, is that for the best leading actress who sees the duel between Jennifer Aniston (The morning show) and the great Olivia Colman for The crown without forgetting Laura Linney (Ozark). This year the Hbo Watchmen series with eleven nominations leads the ranking of nominations, followed by Succession with ten and Ozark with nine.

In the Comedy section, Curb Your Enthusiasm (Hbo) is competing. Dead to me (Netflix). Insecure (Hbo). Schitt’s Creek (Pop Tv). The good place (Nbc). The Kominsky Method (Netflix). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video). What we do in the shadows (Fx Networks).

In the same category, here are the leading actors and actresses: Don Cheadle, as Mo Monroe in Black Monday. Anthony Anderson, as Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr on Black-ish. Ramy Youssef, like Ramy in Ramy. Eugene Levy, as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Ted Danson, as Michael in The good place. Michael Douglas, as Sandy Kominsky in The Kominsky Method. Tracee Ellis Ross, as Rainbow Johnson in Black-ish. Christina Applegate, as Jen Harding in Dead to me. Linda Cardellini, as Judy Hale in Dead to me. Issa Rae, as Issa in Insecure. Catherine O’Hara, as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Rachel Brosnahan, as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In the Drama section the candidate series are Better Call Saul (Amc). Killing Eve (Bbc America). Ozark (Netflix). Stranger Things (Netflix). The Crown (Netflix). Succession (Hbo). The Handmaid’s tale (Hulu). The Mandalorian (Disney +). Big challenges in the respective category for leading actors and actresses: Jason Bateman, as Martin “Marty” Byrde in Ozark. Billy Porter, as Pray Tell in Pose. Jeremy Strong, as Kendall Roy in Succession. Brian Cox, as Logan Roy in Succession. Steve Carell, as Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show. Sterling K. Brown, as Randall Pearson in This Is Us, Zendaya, as Rue in Euphoria. Jodie Comer, as Villanelle in Killing Eve. Sandra Oh, as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. Laura Linney, as Wendy Byrde in Ozark. Olivia Colman, Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Jennifer Aniston, as the fearsome host Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

The miniseries and tv movies category: Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu). Mrs. America (Fx Networks). Unbelievable (Netflix). Unorthodox (Netflix). Watchmen (Hbo). American Son (Netflix). Bad Education (Hbo). Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These old bones (Netflix). El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix).



