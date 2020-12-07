Eve Online finally gets its Mac App

Years later CCP Games is developing a Mac app for the Eve Online game.

EVE Online players using a Mac had been forced to play the game using compatibility layers such as Wine since 2007.

Even getting into the game like this with macOS Big Sur was torture, CCP Games literally finally did what was expected and announced that it was developing a macOS client for Eve Online. It is underlined that the client will bring positive improvements to the space-based MMO game as well as Big Sur compatibility.

First of all, the game will use Apple’s native Metal graphics system. He states that CCP Games users should expect beautiful visuals, features and performance gains. Other native systems will also free up resources and ensure proper mouse and keyboard integration. The company also promises to throw all its weight behind the native Mac app to provide an ideal experience.

The first open beta for the Eve Online Mac version will be released in the first quarter of 2021. On the other hand, this version will be limited to the Intel native version only. Of course, games can also be played on Macs with Apple M1 processors via Rosetta 2. Later, let us state that a version will come for these models.



