Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs’ daughter, takes her first steps as a model at Paris Fashion Week. After a foray into the world of beauty in 2020, Eve Jobs took her first steps on a catwalk during Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week currently being held in Paris.

Futuristic sunglasses, apple-green top, rhinestone mini-skirt and heeled flip-flops: it took a keen eye to know that behind this silhouette was Eve Jobs , the daughter of Steve Jobs . Thursday, October 30, the 23-year-old young woman was one of the model-stars of the Coperni spring-summer 2022 fashion show , presented at the Paris Event Center , in the 19th arrondissement of the capital.

Instagram darling for a few years now, Eve Jobs had ignited the Internet in December 2020 by posing for Glossier , the favorite beauty brand of trendy millennials. The daughter of the founder of Apple can now add a line to her CV, and no doubt that we should see her again very quickly on other catwalks.