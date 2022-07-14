Evan Peters’ Quicksilver Timeline Explanation: All X-Men Movies & MCU Appearances

Evan Peters’ performance of Mercury was one of the highlights of Fox’s X-Men movie franchise, and now he’s officially part of the Marvel cinematic universe in WandaVision (sort of). Peters was “recast” for the role of Pietro Maximoff, the late twin brother of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Quicksilver was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the MCU, and he died in The Avengers: Age of Ultron”. The fact that Mercury was in the X-Men films and in the MCU is due to the strange distribution of the rights of Marvel characters. The X-Men and Marvel’s mutant characters have been owned by Fox, not Disney, for years. Among them are Quicksilver, mutant and Magneto’s son from the comics. However, he was also an Avenger, and Marvel Studios retained the rights to the cast of Avengers characters when they started the MCU, and Quicksilver was no exception.

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in 2012, “There are only a few characters who occupy this golden mean… a few gray dots even after years of negotiations… and this only happens with a character like Quicksilver, who was part of the X-Men, Magneto’s son in these comics, but also the main Avenger.””. That’s why Marvel Studios was able to include Mercury and the Scarlet Witch in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, despite Fox outpacing Marvel by introducing its own version of Mercury a year earlier in X-Men: Days of Future Past. And yet the two Quicksilver had nothing to do with each other other than their strength—super speed—and the fact that they had white hair. Pietro Maximoff of the MCU got his powers from the Mind Stone, but Evan Peters Quicksilver of the X—Men — named Peter Maximoff – was a mutant whose father was Magneto (Michael Fassbender), and he was decades older than the MCU speedster in the X-Men. revised chronology of the films. However, rights issues between Marvel and Fox became moot after Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, acquired Fox in 2019, which now allows Fox-owned characters such as the X-Men to be integrated into the MCU.

The X-Men films actually had another advantage over Marvel and teased Quicksilver 11 years before he made his movie debut in “Days of Future Past”; the name Maximoff, followed by the number (2), was on the list of famous mutants seen on a computer screen in 2003 in X2: X-Men United. This meant that the Scarlet Witch was also part of the Easter Egg, although the X-Men franchise never tried to create its own version of Wanda. However, as soon as Evan Peters debuted in the role of Mercury, he instantly became one of the most popular characters in the X-Men films, and Peter Maximoff liked much more than Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro. Here’s Evan Peters’ every Mercury appearance in the X-Men movies, as well as in WandaVision.

Mercury in the X-Men: Days of the Past Future

The first appearance of Peter Maximoff was in the section “X-Men: Days of the Past Future”, which takes place in 1973. Peter was recommended by Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who traveled through time from a post-apocalyptic future, where the genocide of mutants was carried out. Guardians. Logan, Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Hank McCoy (Nicholas Hoult) recruit Peter and his super-speed to infiltrate a secure plastic cell under the Pentagon to free Magneto, who was imprisoned for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy (although Magneto claims to have tried to save John F. Kennedy, who was secretly a mutant).

X-Men: Days of Future Past hinted that Magneto was Mercury’s father, as a result of an affair with Peter’s mother, although Peter only suspected and was not sure that Eric Lensherr was his father. Quicksilver is best remembered for the incredible scene in which he used his speed to save his mutant friends from guards shooting at them in the Pentagon kitchen, in which Jim Croce staged “Time in a Bottle.” However, Peter was left behind when the X-Men and Magneto resumed the remainder of their mission, and he would no longer interact with the X-Men for another ten years.

Mercury in X-Men: Apocalypse

Quicksilver returned in X-Men: Apocalypse, set in 1983, when Peter Maximoff was still calling himself a “loser” living in his mother’s basement. But 10 years after meeting him, Peter was sure that Magneto was his father. After Magneto reappeared in Poland, killed the policemen who caused his daughter’s death, and joined forces with Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac), Quicksilver ran to Poland to help, but it was too late, so he rushed to Xavier’s school to find the X-Men.

Maximoff arrived at the X Mansion just in time, as it was about to explode thanks to Apocalypse and his Four Horsemen. In another amazing scene set in Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, Mercury single-handedly saved all the students at the school and sent every mutant to safety before the X-Mansion exploded.