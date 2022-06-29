Evan Bass from Bachelor Nation lost up to 6 percent fat amid the “trauma of divorce”: photos before and after

Mind, body and soul. When Evan Bass went through his breakup with Carly Waddell, he took the breakup as an opportunity to work on his mental health and get the body he had always dreamed of.

“When I was going through hell, working on my body was the only thing in my life that I could really control. In fact, I’ve been training for more than ten years, but I’ve never seen the desired results,” the 39—year-old Bachelorette graduate began. “My coach, Josh Stigletts, has been preaching to me for years that diet should be a way of life, not a New Year’s promise. He taught me that a lifestyle based on a balanced healthy diet and physical activity is healthier than trying to go on a diet for short-term results.”

Bass noted that he “found a way to get in shape quickly that felt naturally good without pressure.”

“The fast diets I tried before seemed manic and usually made me feel worse at the end and I lost all my progress for months. The food culture is terrible, and the impact on the body, especially on the psyche, can be very harmful,” he said, telling Us that he “actually ate more than before.”

Bass explained: “But I ate vegetables, fish and potatoes instead of bread, pasta and wine. I really had to give up Root Beer, which I miss, but not as much as I thought.”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple from the third season announced their separation in December 2020 after three years of marriage. They have a daughter, Isabella, 4, and a son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, 2.

“I feel much better physically, which has had a positive effect on my mental life. And when life is difficult, even a little psychological help is wonderful. My coach was there to help me focus on getting stronger, not on stress and anxiety,” Bass, who has three older sons from his first marriage, told us. “I also work with a life coach (Chance Scoggins), who, perhaps even more than therapy, has changed my view from impending doom to cautious optimism. Thanks to these two and the trauma of my divorce from my therapist, I was able to focus and reduce body fat from 15 to 6 percent and gain about 20 pounds of muscle mass.”

Bass “did almost no cardio and focused on strength training” during gym sessions and lost weight from 157 to 172 pounds.

“I never want to be the guy who looks at himself in the mirror for too long, I don’t care how much I can lift or have abs forever, but I really care about what muscle gain and healthy weight loss leads to. feel better,” he concluded. “When I felt that failures were everywhere in my life, I discovered that changing my physical body for the better is where I can find victory.”

