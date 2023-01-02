Eva Mendes and Will Smith in Andy Tennant’s romantic comedy “Hitch” are a couple that remains iconic to this day. In the film, the actor “People in the form” plays a “doctor on dates”, he is, in fact, the human embodiment of all the manuals “how to be an alpha male”. Thanks to the beautiful couple Mendes and Smith and the script by Kevin Bish, the film grossed $ 371.6 million at the box office. But more importantly, it has become unforgettable for fans of the romantic comedy genre.

eva mendes and will smith were so sexy in Hitch — perfect woman (@didironomy) July 16, 2022

And also for Eva Mendes herself. The actress in 2020, on the 15th anniversary of the release of “Hitch”, expressed a desire to work in “Hitch 2” with Will Smith. The Spanish actress looked no less excited than a fan begging for a sequel. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Mendes will “catch on” for the opportunity to work with the actor of “Emancipation” again.

Is Eva Mendes ready to return to Hitch 2?

The actress gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, in which she called Alex Hitch himself, asking Will Smith to work with her on the sequel. — Will, let’s do this. Hitch 2″. In addition, the film was released in 2005 in a world where there are no dating apps. Despite the simple rules of courtship of that time, it is difficult for Will Smith to woo the woman of his dreams, played by Eva Mendes.

This makes the 47-year-old actress think about how “Hitch 2” will unfold in modern dating culture. “It would be fun because it would be now in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He will be out of work,” the actress said. The fact that Eva Mendes is dating Ryan Gosling is no secret to anyone.

Moreover, having become the mother of two daughters named Esmeralda in 2014 and Amada in 2016, the “Place under the Pines” actress moved away from the spotlight. By “next,” we mean that she’s almost never been seen in the project, except for the minimal red carpet appearances she makes with her BAFTA Award-winning boyfriend, Ryan Gosling.

When asked, the actress said, “A lot of things are not on this list. I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexy or sexy at all.” Given the long sleep in her career, Hitch 2 with Will Smith may just be the hitch her career needs. Or not, as Smith is currently facing the consequences of Oscar’s slap in the face in the form of the disappointing release of his latest project, Emancipation.

How do you think Hitch 2 will develop? Let us know in the comments below.