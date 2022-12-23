Eva Mendes Is Sporting a Tattoo Suggesting She’s Eva de Gosling From Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in a relationship for more than a decade. Considered by right one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, Gosling and Mendes met in 2011 during the filming of the movie “The Place under the Pines”, and “happily ever After” may not have been the end of the script, but this is what the actors aspired to. However, Gosling’s relationship with Mendes is not a traditional fairy tale.

The couple have two daughters together, but apparently they haven’t taken an oath. We say “obviously” because the duo is known to keep the secret of their relationship, as it should be. However, a photo posted by the Latin American actress suggests that she and Gosling may have already married.

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

The photo posted by the actress of The Place Beyond The Pines shows a beautiful tattoo on her arm. However, this is not just another beautiful tattoo. On closer inspection, the tattoo reads “de Gosling”. De in Spanish translates as “from”. This could simply be ignored as a romantic whom Mendes had chosen for her beau. However, Latin American women follow the tradition of adding “de” to their husband’s surname after marriage. And given that Mendes has always remained close to her roots, such an opportunity is just around the corner. However, given how silent both couples are, we’ll probably never know. Moreover, both Mendes and Gosling look too much like a married couple not to actually be one.

“I know I’m with the person I should be with” and “not the children, but his children” are things that only a married couple can say. We can’t decide if we want them to win the Oscar for Best Married Couple from an unmarried couple or for Best Unmarried Couple from a married couple.

Whatever their marital status, Mendes and Gosling are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The couple has two beautiful daughters. In addition, Mendes gave birth to Esmeralda Amanda in 2014, and in 2016, the couple had a second daughter, Amanda Lee.

Although we don’t know her position right now, Mendes told Chelsea Handler back in 2016 that she considers marriage a very unromantic concept. Therefore, if neither Mendes nor Gosling have changed their minds, the couple is most likely still unmarried. And also, most likely, in love.

