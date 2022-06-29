Eva Mendes Asked for Ken Ryan Gosling Underwear, But Claps Her Hands to Critics of Blonde Hair

Eva Mendes Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

Nothing comes between her and her Ken. Eva Mendes had a special request for Ryan Gosling after she saw him in a costume for an upcoming Barbie movie.

“I said, ‘Can I have this underwear, please? You are welcome! I never ask for anything,” the 48—year-old Fast Five star said during her appearance on Monday, June 27, on The Talk. — Anyway, I have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

Fans first saw the 41-year-old actor Drive in the image of Ken earlier this month when Warner Bros. released the first image of a star dressed as a favorite doll. In addition to jeans and a denim vest, the suit included a pair of Calvin Klein-style underpants with the name “Ken” on the belt.

Ryan Gosling Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

However, the most controversial aspect of the image is Gosling’s hair, which is ultra-platinum for this role. When Talk co-host Natalie Morales asked Mendes about the “debate” over the hairstyle, the “Other Guys” actress rejected the criticism.

“People know he’s not playing a real person, right?” she joked. “He’s playing a fake person.”

The Miami native added that she personally likes the image of her partner’s Barbie, as she grew up in the era of the domination of Barbie and Ken dolls. “Well, first of all, I saw the photo, and the 14-year—old in me is like, ‘Ahhh,'” Mendes said. “It’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The graduate of the ambulance and the actor of the “Diary of Memory” have been dating since 2011 after meeting on the set of the film “A Place under the Pines”, which premiered the following year. The duo have daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

The couple keeps their family life a relative secret, but Mendes sometimes talked about their romance. In February 2020, she revealed that Gosling is “an amazing chef and baker,” adding: “Actually. Incredible. Not a joke. I’m not sure what I’m cooking. It’s more like steaming vegetables, juicing and cooking rice. He really cooks. I’m surviving.”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple wants to raise their daughters outside of Hollywood and possibly somewhere in the countryside.

“It feels like they will treat each other better when they are outside of Hollywood, either in Canada, or further away from Los Angeles, somewhere, for example, in Santa Barbara, or further along the coast,” a source explained in January. “It’s funny that they fell in love while filming The Place Behind the Pines in upstate New York, and this is exactly the area where they would like to relax and enjoy raising their children.”