Eva Longoria talks about how jealousy affected her previous marriages: “It’s the worst feeling”

Satisfied with hindsight. Eva Longoria reflected on how she found love with her husband Jose Baston at a later age after her two previous marriages did not work out.

The 47-year-old graduate of the Desperate Housewives series spoke about the ups and downs of her relationship during a recent episode of her podcast “Connections with Eva Longoria.” During a conversation with the writer Isabel Allende, a native of Texas recalled that she had to overcome jealousy of former partners.

“I think jealousy takes away so much energy,” the former soap opera star explained. “I remember how jealous I was, and your stomach turned inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anyone want this feeling?”

Longoria was previously married to Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and to Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011 before exchanging vows with Baston in 2016. The “Dog Days” actress met the businessman on a blind date, which was arranged by a mutual friend — and initially by Baston. I didn’t recognize the TV star.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum told Allende that the divorce twice forced her to reconsider her priorities in a romantic relationship. “I think that’s why when my second marriage — don’t wait, my third — found love at 40, I found [my husband] when I was 40 — and he was 50 — it was like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life?’ together?”, Longoria added. “I mean, I’m still yelling at him for [putting down] his toothbrush or something.”

Before finding love with the president of Televisa, the “Harsh Times” actress hinted that she feels done with marriage in general. “I’ve been married twice. Been there, done it!” she told Access Hollywood Live in 2013. “I’m not one of those women who says: “I have to give birth!” I think children are a product of love. So if you find the right person and want to start a family with him, then it’s time. But… if I’m 50 and I’m not married, I’m not going to do it myself.”

When she welcomed son Santiago with Baston in June 2018— when she was 43—Longoria said the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. “He should have been with me at this stage,” she told Parents Latina in August 2019. “I’m more patient and I don’t work as much, although it doesn’t seem that way!”

The media mogul shares three children with his ex-wife Natalia Esperon, but some aspects of fatherhood still came as a surprise after Santiago joined the family. “[He’s] an explorer and wants to do everything and jump on everything at any moment,” Longoria exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, teasing that her son was in a phase of “stressful threes” in his life. “I should have enjoyed the [newborn] stage more. It was an easy stage. They say they are not mobile. They don’t talk. Now he’s, like, everywhere.”

Despite the difficulties of raising the baby, Longoria still called him her “favorite” age. “Each next stage brings more fun [than the previous one],” she told Us. “It was difficult [before, but now], I’m not so tired. I’m more like, “Oh, hell, I have to attend because his little mind is informed.”