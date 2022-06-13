“Eva”: Fan theory suggests that Yoon Gyum is plotting his own revenge against the LY group

The revenge-filled K-drama “Eve” promises to become a scandalous storyline. Lee Ra-el becomes increasingly involved in her plan to destroy the people who destroyed her family. But a specific scene in Eve Episode 4 forced fans to take a different look at Yun-gyum, his possible motives and a plausible theory about where his story might lead.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the 4th episode of Eve]

Actor Park Byung-eun as Yoon Kyum in “Eve” Episode 4 |

In episode 4 of Eve, Ra-el searches for confidential files in Yun-Kyum’s office.

In previous episodes, Ra-el’s revenge plan became more obvious. Fans know that she has been working for 13 years to get to where she needs to be in order to get closer to LY Group and Yoon Gyum. The loving and sweet husband whom fans initially adored is actually one of the people responsible for her past.

With the help of Moon Hee, Ra-El must learn more about Yoon Gyum and the dirty secrets of the LY Group. In Eve Episode 4, Ra-el drives his daughter to their house. Ra-el makes excuses that she needs a computer, and is shown a computer in Yoon Gyum’s office.

Knowing that the documents she needs are secretly hidden in a vault or room, Ra-el searches for a button in a secret compartment. In a memoir, Moon Hee explains that LY Group and their predecessors left analog recordings. If Ra-el finds the vault, she will most likely find Jedix’s semiconductor ledger.

While searching, Ra-el finds an old book about tango with a clipping from the news about the death of Yoon Gyum’s mother. His daughter enters and presses a secret button that opens a secret room. Documents, cash registers, receipts and money are stored in the room. This prompted fans to develop a possible Eva theory about Yun-gyum.

The theory suggests that Yoon Gyum wants revenge in “Eve”.