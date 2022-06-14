“Eva”: dance partners do not stop praising Seo Ye Ji for professionalism on the set: “She is a perfectionist”

Seo Ye Ji impressed fans from all over the world with her grandiose return to the small screens in the latest drama “Eve”. She plays Lee Ra-el, a woman who has been planning the perfect revenge for the past 13 years. While the drama’s storyline is in full swing, fans can’t stop talking about the tango scene with Eve Episode 1. Her dance partner, Gustavo Alvarez, talks about how she did everything possible for her role.

Lee Ra-el uses tango to seduce his prey, CEO of LY Group Yoon Gyum

In the first episode of Eve, Ra-el’s plan is put into action when she goes on stage to dance the tango at her daughter’s school event. The sound of the bandoneon arouses the interest of LY Group CEO Yun Kyum. In the spotlight, Ra-el appears in a beaded champagne-colored dress and dances in the arms of her partner.

It took all the passion, fire and seduction to seduce Yoon Gyum. The scene was a powerful way to introduce So as Ra-el and give Eve a start. Fans were charmed by the grace and passion of Co on stage and wondered who this dancer was.

Gustavo Alvarez is a tango dancer, choreographer and instructor from Argentina who was asked to take part in the drama. In a recent interview, he said that So went beyond what any actor did when learning tango, which surprised him and his partner.

Seo Ye Ji learned all the tango choreography for “Eve” on her own and wanted to achieve perfection.