Eurythmics group celebrated the 40th anniversary of Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

The second album of the new wave pop duo was released on January 4, 1983. A few weeks later, they shared the title song of the album as the last single of the record, which became a worldwide hit and led the couple to fame.

Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox celebrated the significant anniversary of the song by writing along with excerpts from the clip: “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! Since then, he has continued to travel the world and the seven seas, which in itself is a wonderful and wonderful story!”

She continued: “Songs are like ships… They have their own special paths and destinations… Once they are launched, there is no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.”

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number two on the UK Singles chart. He took first place in other countries, including France.

Dave Stewart, Lennox’s English bandmate who produced their music, also spoke about the significant birthday in an Instagram post.

Last year, Eurythmics donated funds to a fundraiser organized by singer-songwriter Faye Fentarrow to raise money for the treatment of a brain tumor.

The 20-year-old musician was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive tumor in September after suffering from leukemia twice as a child.

According to her JustGiving page, doctors believe it could have been a rare consequence of the radiation therapy she received when she had a bone marrow transplant after a second battle with leukemia at the age of 13. The only treatment available is a clinical trial in California, which costs about 450,000 pounds.

The Eurthymics also reunited for a rare live performance at last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. See here.

Elsewhere, Stewart joined Stevie Nicks in a new song about helping during the war in Ukraine, “Face To Face,” which was released in October.