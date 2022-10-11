Eurovision Song Contest: Liverpool Mayor criticizes “grossly inflated” accommodation prices

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram has criticised the “grossly inflated” prices of accommodation in the city ahead of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Last week, Liverpool was announced as the venue for Eurovision 2023, ahead of Glasgow and organizing the contest on behalf of Ukraine, which the organizers considered unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Over the weekend after the announcement, the cost of living in Liverpool on the weekend of the competition (May 13, 2023) has increased dramatically, with some reporting fees of up to 20,000 pounds per night.

After reports of a significant price increase, the organizers of the event urged fans not to overpay for accommodation and hinted that additional conditions would be considered, potentially including “cruise liners or camping.”

The mayor of the city also spoke out against inflated prices, sharing his disappointment about “highly inflated prices.” He told BBC News: “For our region, this is a fantastic chance to showcase all the good things that are in the big city — and beyond.

“That’s why it’s so disappointing that some businesses in our region have seized the opportunity to dramatically inflate prices.

Rotheram added: “I have already condemned this behavior several times, especially when football fans were cheated on flights and accommodation.”

Chris Brown from Marketing Liverpool also told BBC News of his disappointment and urged fans not to book accommodation at the prices indicated. “We will definitely tell everyone who has received such prices not to book them,” he said.

He added that about people inflating all the chances, the organizers “appeal to those who, in our opinion, behave in a way that we would say does not correspond to the spirit or spirit of why Liverpool went to Eurovision.”

On the eve of winning the tender, the Liverpool Echo reports that the city council is working on plans for a full cultural program that will be dedicated to British music, Eurovision and Ukrainian culture.

The Winners of 2022 Kalush Orchestra reacted to the news that Liverpool has been announced as the venue for the contest next year, saying: “We are very pleased that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool next year.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held on May 13 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.