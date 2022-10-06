Europe’s most valuable automaker is no longer Volkswagen: so who is the new leader?

Volkswagen, which recently sold 25% of its shares in Porsche, is no longer the largest car manufacturer in Europe. So who is the new giant of Europe?

Volkswagen, Europe’s largest automaker, announced earlier this year that it would offer the public a 25% stake in Porsche, which it owns. If you remember, company officials said in a statement made in recent weeks that sales would begin on September 29.

As expected, sales began on September 29, and almost all the shares reserved for sale were sold within a few days. This acquisition radically changed the competition between Porsche and Volkswagen.

German giant Volkswagen is no longer the largest in Europe

Volkswagen, the largest car manufacturer in Europe until last month, invested 25% in its subsidiary Porsche, bringing the company’s value to exactly 85 billion euros ($80.99 billion). Volkswagen, the former owner of Porsche, remained at 78.5 billion euros.

After this huge assessment, Porsche became the largest car manufacturer in Europe and managed to take 4th place in the world lists. However, it seems that Volkswagen, the former owner of Porsche, will not be able to surpass its competitor Porsche in the near future.

The most expensive car companies in Europe

Total brand market capitalization Stock price

1. Porsche 80.99 billion dollars 88.91 dollars

2. Volkswagen $76.91 billion $129.73

3. Mercedes-Benz 56.44 billion dollars 52.76 dollars

4. BMW — $46.43 billion — $70.53 billion.

The most expensive car companies in the world

Total brand market capitalization Stock price

1. Tesla $743.58 billion $239.02

2. Toyota 185.61 billion dollars 136.06 dollars

3. BYD $93.61 billion $35.43

4. Porsche 80.99 billion dollars 88.91 dollars

5. Volkswagen $76.91 billion $129.73

6. Mercedes-Benz 56.44 billion dollars 52.76 dollars

7. General Motors $50.49 billion $34.64

8. Ford 49.71 billion dollars 12.37 dollars

9. BMW 46.43 billion dollars 70.53 billion dollars.

10. Stellantis $39.45 billion $12.28