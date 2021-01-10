Europe’s best selling car has been announced!

In the tough year 2020, the best-selling car was announced. The year 2020 made the German automaker Volkswagen smile. Volkswagen seems to have saved the challenging year 2020 with the next generation Golf model.

VW Golf became Europe’s best-selling car

Volkswagen sold a total of more than 312,000 Golfs throughout Europe last year, 134,000 of which were in Germany. The German manufacturer, which increased its sales figures with the Golf 8, which it launched in October, broke the European sales record by attacking in the last quarter of the year.

Making statements about VW’s success in Europe, CEO Ralph Brandstatter said, “With the Golf 8, we are continuing the success story of previous generations without any problems. The car continues to set technical standards in many dimensions. It interrupted the new market launch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the spring. “After this cut, Golf had a lot to do in the second half of the year.”

VW CEO Brandstatter continued his statements about the Golf, Europe’s best-selling car in 2020 as follows; “I want to thank all our customers who trust us. But my gratitude goes to all of our team who have done an excellent job in the difficult conditions of the coronavirus crisis, ”he said.

In addition, it is thought that GTI, GTD and GTE performance models are behind the sales success of VW Golf. The fact that one in three Golfs sold in 2020 is a hybrid proves the high demand for hybrid models.