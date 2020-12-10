Europe’s Best Electronic Waste Producing Countries

A waste collection company investigated the electronic waste situation in Europe. The research has revealed that Norway, known for its development, is the country that produces the most electronic waste. Most electronic waste in Europe is Turkey’s 14 was identified as the issuing country.

A waste collection company named Clearitwaste conducted a striking research covering European countries. Within the scope of this research, the company, which determined the amount of electronic waste on the household basis of the countries, revealed that the world is turning into electronic waste dump day by day. The first country in the study seems to be discussed a lot.

One of the biggest problems of our planet, which is already dying due to global warming, is electronic waste. While products such as computers, mobile phones, electrical household appliances that are not used or defective today are considered as electronic waste, recycling of these wastes is of critical importance for our future. However, researches reveal that the recycling rate of electronic waste worldwide is not even 20 percent.

Most electronic waste in Europe comes from Norway

According to the research conducted by Clearitwaste, the number one reason for the amount of electronic waste in Europe is Norway, which stands out with its ecological structure today. Being one of the countries known for its nature and development, Norway produces 57 kilograms of electronic waste per household. The country with high purchasing power does not seem to think much when buying a new electronic product.

The research reveals that a household in the UK generates 55 kilograms of electronic waste. Ireland is third with 52.4 kilograms, Switzerland in fourth with 51.5 kilograms, 49.4 kilograms of Spain with the fifth, sixth with 47 kilograms of Cyprus, while France ranked seventh with 46.2 kilograms of research we have seen, Turkey ‘ He puts it in fourteenth place.



