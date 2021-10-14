European Union Wants To Ban Anonymous Domain Registration On The Web

The European Union parliament has started a discussion on a new law that could change the process of buying domains in the region. The text under discussion may force the provision of personal information to those who wish to purchase a new access address.

According to the draft, which can still be changed before putting into practice, interested in acquiring domains in some EU territory will have to provide personal details to a public agency that will regulate the sector.

More specifically, name, email, phone and valid address must be collected — a procedure that already exists, but without proper confirmation or verification before the purchase is made.

Will pass?

According to the website Bleeping Computer, entities such as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) have already positioned themselves in favor of the legislation, as domains registered falsely or anonymously end up being used for scams or illegal activities, such as the dissemination of malware , piracy and other harmful content.

On the other hand, there are those who see the negative side of the legislation, more specifically in the defense of freedom of expression and the right to anonymity on the web. This kind of assurance is important for activists, especially in authoritarian governments, and in publishing materials such as leaks.

Even because of these controversies and the lack of details about the security of these data, the text should take at least a few more months to be finalized.