European Union joins to fight with US and Asia on chips

A group of 13 European Union countries confirmed the creation of an alliance to boost the region’s processor and semiconductor industry. According to the Reuters news agency, partnerships will be made with companies from the continent to expand investments and finance sectors of research and development, creation and production of components and electronics for the most diverse equipment.

The main reason for the union is to reduce dependence on industries in other regions, especially rivals from the United States and Asia – something that would have been even more evident during the covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the countries are also concerned with security issues, as they do not directly control the technology used in sectors such as transport, health and the economy. Europe currently has 10% of the global semiconductor market, but depends mostly on chips made elsewhere.

The countries that are part of the initial group are Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Malta and Slovenia. Altogether, 145 billion euros will be invested initially.



