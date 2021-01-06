European Union allows Moderna vaccine

The European Commission approved on Wednesday (06) the emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by the modern American biotechnology company in the 27 member countries of the international bloc. The expectation is that the immunization process will start next week.

Immunization is the second approved by the European Union (the first was that of the Pfizer / BioNTech consortium), and the authorization occurs a few hours after the European Medicines Agency, equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil, grants conditional marketing permission, a mechanism that speeds up access to the product.

Moderna sold 80 million doses of its vaccine to the European bloc with an option to purchase another 80 million that will join 300 million doses of Pfizer, which is also applied in two stages and is already being offered in all countries community, totaling 450 million inhabitants.

Vaccines in use in the European Union

The two vaccines approved for use in citizens of the European bloc use a technology based on mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) molecules that cause human cells to produce immunity to the coronavirus spike (thorn) and thus prevent it from combining with cell receptors.

As the pharmaceutical companies used different formulations, some variations exist in the products. Moderna’s vaccine should be stored at -20 ° C, while Pfizer’s vaccine requires refrigeration at -70 ° C. As for the target audience, Moderna has applied for approval for people over 18 and Pfizer for people over 16 years of age.

A small Massachusetts biotechnology company, Moderna achieved 94.1% efficacy proven by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after clinical trials conducted with 30,400 volunteers. Performance was slightly higher in young adults compared to the elderly.