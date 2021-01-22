European Sales: Top games of 2020

FIFA 21 dominates in 16 of the 19 countries counted by GfK, an absolute dominance only challenged by Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

FIFA 21 was the best-selling video game in Europe in 2020, according to the consultancy GfK in its latest annual report. The information, although not surprising, does reflect the current dominance of the Electronic Arts football simulation saga in practically all the markets of the Old Continent; not all, however. Of the 19 countries analyzed, FIFA 21 was the most successful title in 16 territories, including Spain.

FIFA 21 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the names of 2020 in Europe

That commercial power follows in the wake of previous iterations of the series. FIFA 20, FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 were the best sellers in Europe during the years 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Now, what other titles have been able to snatch the leadership of EA’s work and where? The short answer is Nintendo.

Both Animal Crossing: New Horizons —one of the fastest-selling video games in company history; it totaled more than 26 million in its first six months— such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (28.99 million globally until September 30, 2020), both exclusive for Nintendo Switch, complete a podium that shows the tastes of the general public in Europe.

Sales Europe

France, on the one hand, is one of those countries where FIFA 21 failed to clinch the gold medal. The public of the Gallic country chose, above all, Animal Crossing: New Horizons; a territory where this saga is especially prolific, whatever the reason. In total, Nintendo’s laid-back management title was among the top three best sellers in half of the 19 regions. For its part, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did the same in seven territories. It should be added that, in the case of the latter, we are talking about a video game published in 2017, not in 2020.

GTA V and Minecraft, fireproof

The GfK report also gives space to evergreen video games, those that, no matter how many years go by, are still there. And so much that they are still there. Countries like Poland, Russia, the Czech Republic and Hungary are the territories where an old rocker, Grand Theft Auto V, performed best on a commercial level in 2020; followed by Denmark and Portugal. Minecraft, for its part, where it best sells is in Portugal, Italy and Spain. In our country there has always been a special roots for Mojang’s block work; perhaps due to the impulse of content creators (YouTube, Twitch …), but this variable is an intangible.

Lastly, The Last of Us Part 2 deserves an individual mention; Not only because it was chosen GOTY (Game of the Year) for more contests in 2020, but because it was also a commercial milestone for PlayStation. In the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden it was among the best sellers.

The countries analyzed by GfK for the report are the following: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the Kingdom United.