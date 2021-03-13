European price of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G revealed

Only one member of the Mi 11 series has emerged for now. However, this situation seems to change very soon. Lots of leaks and rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra are floating around.

Mi 11 Lite 5G is at the center of the last leak of new members. The phone, which will be named the most affordable member of the series, was seen on a shopping site. The version of the phone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold in Europe for 408.18 euros.

It is not possible to say anything about the accuracy of this leak. However, some inferences can be made over the European price of the Mi 10 Lite 5G. The version of the phone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage was available in Europe for 349 euros. It can be said that the Mi 11 Lite will also be launched at a similar price to its predecessor.

Allegedly, at the heart of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be the Snapdragon 775G processor, which Qualcomm has not officially announced yet. 90 Hz AMOLED display, 64 megapixel main rear camera, 4250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, Android 11 and MIUI 12 are among the features of the phone.