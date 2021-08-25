European price of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G announced!

Samsung, one of the biggest players in the smartphone market, continues to appeal to its users with its new moves. The company launched the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G model, which it showcased last week, in Germany today and officially announced the European price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

Galaxy A52s 5G, which has a 6.5-inch FHD + resolution Super AMOLED panel, comes to the user with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Considering its features, the smartphone, which is understood to be in the middle segment, seems to be highly preferred due to its features that will satisfy users.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor. The Snapdragon 778G, an octa-core processor produced with a 6 nm fabrication process and running at 2.4 GHz, uses the Adreno 642L unit on the graphics side.

While there is a 32 Megapixel camera positioned in the form of a dot on the front, there is a quad camera setup on the back with a 64 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel wide angle, 5 Megapixel macro and 5 Megapixel depth sensor.

On the memory side, the device, which comes with two different RAMs, 6 GB and 8 GB, will be available to the user with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The device will have an under-display fingerprint scanner as well as being highly resistant to water and dust with IP67 certification.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, which can be charged via the USB-C port. In addition, it will run Android 11-based ONE UI 3.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price

As of today, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G went on sale in Germany in four different color options. The smartphone, which comes in black, green, violet and white colors, has a price tag of $ 530 for the version with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB, and $ 600 for the version with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB.