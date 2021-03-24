‘European kwid’ should end bad fame

If you believe that electric cars are inaccessible, due to the high values, we have good news. The Dacia Spring Eletric, the electric version of the Renault Kwid in Brazil, should be sold in Europe for an extremely substandard price.

With subsidies for cars in Germany, consumers will be able to buy the base model for just € 10,920 (about R $ 71 thousand). Without the subsidy, it would cost € 20,490 (about R $ 134 thousand). The Comfort Plus model is more expensive, costing € 9,570 (about R $ 62 thousand). In comparison, the models of the Renault Kwid 2021 line are being sold in Brazil for values ​​between R $ 38,690 and R $ 49,290, without options or extra accessories.

The premium model features a navigation system with a 7-inch touch screen, parking sensors, reverse camera, metallic paint and an optional quick charger. The basic model, on the other hand, has air conditioning, a Bluetooth enabled radio and space for five people. However, the speed of the car is not the fastest. The Spring has a 44 hp engine, powered by a 27 kWh battery. The vehicle should take almost 20 seconds to reach 60 km.

According to information released by Dacia, the battery takes only 5 hours to fully recharge in 7.4 kW plugs. Residential 220 V sockets can also be used, but the process will take longer, taking about 14h.

The brand’s electric models are expected to arrive in Brazil in 2022.