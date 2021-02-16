European Consumers Association asked TikTok to review

The European Consumers Union has requested a review for TikTok, a social media application that has been very popular recently.

It is stated that the TikTok application, where short videos are shared, violated user rights and contained hidden ads.

Review request to TikTok

The European Consumers Association (BEUC), which gathers 44 consumer protection associations from 32 countries in Europe, said that the TikTok application, which is widely used by children and young people, violates consumer rights in the EU in various aspects and is insufficient to protect children from hidden advertising and harmful content. He said they detected.

While the terms of use and copyrights of TikTok were not fair and clear in the examination made by the institution, it was also revealed that the users provided the right to distribute and copy the videos they published irreversibly without making any payment.

Marking that TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps used by millions of people in Europe within a few years, BEUC Managing Director Monique Goyens said, “Children love TikTok but the company does nothing to protect them. “We don’t want our kids to be subjected to hidden advertising invasion or to be unknowingly turned into billboards while just wanting to have some fun,” he said. Calling on the authorities to take action, BEUC requested a comprehensive review of TikTok’s policies and practices.