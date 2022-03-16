Europe Green Light for Amazon’s Acquisition of MGM

The first green light for Amazon, which announced that it would buy MGM for $8.5 billion last year, but was subject to scrutiny by regulators, came from Europe. The European Commission has determined that the acquisition will not distort competition.

Amazon, which plays a role in almost every sector by not being just an e-commerce giant today, made an important move last year. The giant company announced that it would buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), one of the most famous media companies in the cinema world. The cost of this purchase was announced as 8.5 billion dollars.

However, this purchase, which will strengthen Amazon’s hand in the world of TV and cinema, faced a major obstacle in the coming days. The European Commission launched an investigation into whether the purchase would distort the competitive environment. The result of that review was announced today.

The European Commission gave the green light for the acquisition:

In its statement, the European Commission announced that they determined that Amazon’s acquisition of MGM would not cause any problems in Europe in terms of competition. The Commission stated that it was examined whether Amazon and MGM overlap in audio-visual content, and they determined that the total market share of the two was low and they would struggle with strong competitors. Amazon thanked the European Commission in its statement.

Another obstacle is still not resolved:

On the other hand, the Federal Trade Commission, the regulator in the home country of both companies, has still not finalized its investigation that it started last year. The Federal Trade Commission, in parallel with the European Commission, would examine whether competition would be distorted.

MGM, which Amazon is very close to buying, holds the rights to many well-known productions such as James Bond, Fargo, Rocky, Vikings, The Silence of the Lambs, Teen Wolf, Survivor and many more.