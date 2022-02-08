Europe Announces Plan To Cut Asia’s Reliance On Chips

Europe: The European Union announced this Tuesday (8) an investment plan for the semiconductor industry in the region, in an initiative that will move about 45 billion euros until 2030. .

Altogether, the European Chips Act will consist of an investment of €30 billion already announced by the European Union and a further €15 billion in a combination of public and private funds. The aim of the plan is to reduce the current dependence of European manufacturers in various electronics segments on chip suppliers in Asia.

In addition, subsidy laws in the region should be revised in an attempt to entice companies to install chip factories or expand existing industries.

Independence and growth

The plan, however, still needs to be approved by specialized committees and the European parliament. The EU’s idea is to have 20% of the global semiconductor market in eight years, doubling its current share of the sector.

In addition, it wants to be less impacted in possible future scarcity crises such as the one currently affecting the technology sector — and which, despite being caused by a series of reasons, mainly involves the presence of a few large companies controlling factories that are not spread across the world. planet.

The United States government has also announced similar plans, with large-scale investments and greater proximity to manufacturers in the sector – as is the case with Intel, which announced the construction of two microchip factories in the country for US$ 20 billion for the next three years.