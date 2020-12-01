Euphoria: Zendaya returns in trailer for its special episode

Recently, HBO presented an official trailer for the first special episode of Euphoria. In it, we see some rather melancholic scenes of the character Rue, played by Zendaya, winner of the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Altogether, there will be two special episodes released for the series while the 2nd season does not start to be produced. The specials, however, will be part of the catalog of streaming HBO Max, which unfortunately is not yet available in Brazil.

The trailer, of a few seconds, still shows Rue contemplating his life in a restaurant, after saying goodbye to his girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer). She also seems to be about to have a new relapse.

Check out:

Euphoria’s first season ended with Jules leaving on a train and leaving Rue behind. And because she didn’t know how to deal with what was happening to her life, the character ended up going back to drugs.

For now, it is still not clear what the episode will address, but some suggestions have been given through small details. It is worth mentioning that the now entitled “Part One: Rue”, was also called “Trouble Don’t Last Always”.

HBO has yet to announce when the next episode will air, as well as not divulging anything related to characters and plots. The production of the 2nd season of Euphoria, which was scheduled to start earlier this year, was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special episodes, however, were filmed following strict security protocols, in addition to having a much smaller cast than usual. It may be, for example, that the audience sees only Rue throughout the narrative – which would be quite inventive in dramatic terms.

The first special episode of Euphoria will be available on December 6th.



