Euphoria: Zendaya Reacts To Criticism Of Drug Use In The Series

Euphoria: In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya responded to criticism by Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) of Euphoria, which accused the series of normalizing teen drug use and reporting a “misguided” view of addiction.

In addition to standing out for presenting a deeper and raw atmosphere, the fifth episode of the second season of Euphoria featured a strong appeal to abstinence and inherent addiction.

For that, the chapter required a memorable performance from Zendaya, who played an aggressive version of Rue in which the scars of pill overuse and the risk of death caused by drug addiction negatively impacted all her relationships.

However, the nuances displayed in the current season of Euphoria seem to be displeasing organizations such as DARE, an American institution focused on regaining the freedom of young people and adults through treatments for dangerous behavior.

According to the program, the HBO series has been “wrongly glorifying the use of drugs by students at the school”, promoting “anonymous sex, violence and other destructive behavior so common and pervasive in the world today.”

In response, Zendaya commented that the series has no “moral” or didactic function, but only provides a guide for people with problems to be able to deal with their pain without feeling abandoned.

“Our show is by no means a moral tale to teach people how to live their lives or what they should do. What we always try to do with this is help people feel a little less alone in their experiences and their pain. “said Rue’s interpreter. “And maybe feel like they’re not the only ones going through or dealing with what they’re going through.”