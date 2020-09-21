Euphoria Zendaya is the youngest actress to win an Emmy

Actress and singer Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series. The award was won in recognition of his performance on the Euphoria series, produced by HBO that was developed by Sam Levinson.

Zendaya is only 24 years old and has already accumulated some important participations in series and films. In addition to Euphoria, she also played relevant characters in two Spiderman films, The King of the Show and is in the cast of the new version of Duna, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

At the Emmy, the actress had strong competitors, such as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who competed for the figurine for Killing Eve; Friends’ eternal Rachel, Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show; and Oscar winner Olivia Colman for The Crown, as well as Ozark’s lead actress Laura Linney.

Check the moment of the announcement of the award:

It is worth mentioning that the title of youngest actress to win in this same category, until this last Sunday (20), belonged to Jodie Comer, who is currently 27 years old. Comer was recognized last year for her role in the Killing Eve series.

“This is a very strange time to celebrate, but I just want to say that there is hope for young people out there,” she said when accepting the award remotely. “I know that our series doesn’t always seem to be a great example of this, but there is hope in young people. To my colleagues who work on the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, ”she added.



