Euphoria & Yellowjackets: Psychologists Explain The Series’ Success

Euphoria & Yellowjackets: Recently released on HBO Max, the 2nd season of Euphoria has been attracting more and more audiences, who are always eagerly awaiting new episodes of the production starring Zendaya. Much the same was true on Showtime, when Yellowjackets was on display. The 1st season of the series even ended on January 16th.

But why do these programs attract the audience so much, given all the heavy plots that are addressed in the midst of sequences of explicit violence involving young people?

Some psychologists have analyzed this type of behavior to try to explain the success of both productions.

Psychologists Talk About Euphoria and Yellowjackets

In an interview with The Huffington Post, psychologists Sabrina Romanoff and Timothy Schlairet described some important details about their own analysis of both productions.

“Yellowjackets might be very popular right now because the narrative exploits the fact that there are people who are willing to do anything to survive their situations,” argued Romanoff.

“It can be comforting to see beloved characters placed in an analogous, albeit heightened and uncomfortable, situation, as viewers can subconsciously internalize this level of resilience and strength they are reviewing on screen.”

Schlairet, on the other hand, evaluated the safe environment that fiction can promote to the public. “We can anticipate the types of emotions that will be triggered by watching [series in that safe environment] and we are also more effective in how we respond to and manage those emotions,” he reflected.

“And if you want, you can pause, step away from the screen and process exactly what’s happening. This differs from real life, specifically because we cannot predict how often and the way many situations affect us emotionally,” she emphasized.