Euphoria: What We Suspected About The Big Fight Scene In Season 2

In January 2022, the second season of Euphoria premiered, bringing with it some conflicts with its characters and an extra load of drama in its scenes. The life of Rue (Zendaya) and her friends is going through an adjustment of emotions that some crossed the limits and became violent, like the fight between two “friends” for the love of the sexy Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). The intensity of this scene may end with an award after earning a Best Fight nomination at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The friendship between Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) had been one of the strongest since school, and a central part of the plot in Euphoria, but it was broken when Nate became an object of desire for both. This exploded when in season 2 of the HBO series some truths were revealed that caused a fight scene between these “friends” for the horns that appeared.

The fight between these 2 main characters left fans speechless in episode 8 and was one of the most talked about moments of the season 2 finale of the series. Now, the matchup is getting even more recognition as it’s nominated for Best Fight at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which would add to the other accolades this series has had since its inception.

In this category of the awards, she is the only nominee for a television series and the girls from Euphoria are in the fight to get the award along with four other nominees; the rest are from action-adventure movies and superhero movies like those from Marvel Studios.

The ceremony of these awards will be on Sunday, June 5, where the golden popcorn will be awarded to Maddie and Cassie or will end up being won by the final Free-Guy battle between Dude and Guy, or perhaps the Black Widow fight between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and the mind-controlled widows, Shang-Chi and could also be the winner of the Legend of the Ten Rings bus street fight, and all three generations of Spider-Man as they battle bad guys from each Spider-Man franchise: No Way Home.

Last year, the winners of best female fight were WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness, with Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman taking the Golden Popcorn trophy from previous years. For this reason it is so important that a series like Euphoria, where it takes teen drama to higher levels, has been considered in these awards, in which it has received a total of six nominations, being almost the most nominated media piece in the program.

The battle between Euphoria’s best friends, Cassie and Maddie, is due to Cassie starting to see Maddie’s ex-boyfriend Nate on the sly. While Maddie continued to confide in Cassie about her concerns about this breakup with her love, Cassie pretended right in front of her eyes, and falsely showed that she cared about her “friend’s” feelings as she slowly she fell more in love with Nate.

As Maddie mourns the loss of her first love and her best friend, her anger begins to take over, leading to the epic fight in the final episode, where Maddie finally taught Cassie a great lesson. It’s an iconic moment of teenage betrayal, where her blood boils. It’s real, it’s raw and it’s something that many go through every day. And that could be enough for HBO’s Euphoria to take home the Golden Popcorn Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.