Euphoria: This is what will happen with Cassie, Nate and Maddy’s love triangle

The second season of Euphoria brought with it a private and dangerous love story between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) behind the scenes of Maddy (Alexa Demie). Recall that in the first installment, a toxic relationship arose between Nate and Maddy, so they were forced to break their relationship. While in the premiere chapter, at the end of the year party Cassie and Nate coincidentally meet and end up in an intimate encounter.

Until now, everything was going “apparently well”, since Cassie’s best friend, Maddy, had not realized that her ex was romantically involved with Cassie. It was in the fifth episode of this second season of Euphoria that Rue (Zendaya) gave Cassie away and of course, Maddy was ready to blow up this whole love triangle in which she was involved.

The advance prior to the sixth episode, we see a really angry Maddy, which is why many of the viewers of the HBO channel wonder what will really happen between these three? Undoubtedly, great dramas are coming, but for sure it is not known exactly what it will be.

Of course Nate will always love Maddy and Maddy will always love Nate. They understand each other in a subtle and strange way. But together, they are a toxic mess. Of course, the healthiest thing is for these two to never get into a relationship again, since they are both destructive in the long run, as they know how to hurt each other.

On the other hand, Cassie and Nate in intimacy are two burning flames, however, their relationship is only based solely on these intimate encounters. It’s clear that Nate is using Maddy’s best friend so he can please himself while he tries to win her ex back.

So possibly after the last few scenes, Nate and Maddy will get back together, but it won’t be that way for long. Especially now that Maddy knows everything her ex did to her on the sly.