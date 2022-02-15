Euphoria: This is the real age of the leading actors of the HBO youth drama

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has managed to grab its audience thanks to hot topics including drugs, sex, and violence in the lives of high school students. One of the most curious things about this show, as in most similar cases, is that the actors are not really the same age as these rebellious teenagers.

Although the characters on the show are teenagers, they are played by adult actors who are capable of handling the intense and sensitive subject matter in a highly professional manner. As is well known, many of the characters in this HBO drama are 17 years old on screen.

Throughout the show, it has been mentioned that Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are 17 years old. However, the truth is that the protagonist of Euphoria, Zendaya is 25 years old, while Hunter is 22 years old. A really considerable difference.

Early in the series, Rue mentions that she and Lexi (Maude Apatow) grew up together, making it likely that Lexi is also 17 years old. But, the truth is that Apatow is 24 years old. In this second season of Euphoria new faces joined the cast, and Dominic Fike is one of them, since he plays Elliot, Rue’s addicted friend and the boy with whom Jules was unfaithful to Rue.

Dominic in real life is 26 years old, and his character is also presumed to be a 17-year-old high school student. In the first installment of Euphoria, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) mentioned that Maddy (Alexa Demie) is 17 years old, but recently we saw that the character celebrated her birthday, so it is presumed that she is now 18.

The truth is that Alexa is really 30 years old, so far she is the oldest of the actresses mentioned. Like Zendaya, Barbie Ferrierea, the interpreter of Kat, is also 25 years old, but the truth is that the character of Kat is 17 years old.

Within the Euphoria screens, Nate Jacobs and Cassie Howard (Syndey Sweeney) are both 18 years old, meaning they are both slightly older than the rest of the characters, so they are presumed to be high school seniors. Sweeney in real life is 24 years old, remember that his character in the first installment was dating Chris McKay (Algee Smith), a 19-year-old college freshman, but the truth is that actor Smith is 27 years old Really.