Euphoria: The True Romances of the Main Characters of the HBO Drama

A few weeks ago, the second season of Euphoria finally came to an end, after having premiered in early January through the HBO streaming service. Likewise, on the social platform of Twitter, this teen drama has also positioned itself as one of the most acclaimed in recent years.

The plot revolves around the life of adolescents with different problems in society, thanks to this, the number of audiences has increased, not only in their country of origin, in Latin America it is also positioned even behind the famous fantasy series of the same channel, Game of Thrones.

Euphoria couples in real life

To the surprise of many, the third installment of Euphoria is already confirmed, now it only remains to wait a couple more years to be able to enjoy it on HBO. In a few words, you can continue to appreciate these young people on the screens, who lead their day-to-day lives and sentimental lives totally different.

Maddy (Alexa Demie)

Alexa Demie is the actress who in Euphoria gives life to the always diva Maddy Pérez, this young lady throughout her two seasons has shown to have a truly admirable security and self-esteem. In the HBO drama, Maddy had a pretty toxic relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi), however her real life is completely different. Alexa has been in a relationship since 2017, with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj.

McKay (Algee Smith)

In both seasons, McKay is a struggling college football star who has an affair with Cassie (Sidney Sweeney) in the first installment. Although Algee Smith is an actor who keeps his private life with suspicion, he was in a relationship with actress Dalia Kaissi, however, it is not known for sure if they are still together.

Kat (Barbie Ferreira)

In addition to being an actress, the young woman who plays Kat in Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira, is also a 25-year-old model. She is currently extremely happy with her girlfriend Elle Puckett, with whom she has been since 2019.

Jules (Hunter Schafer)

Hunter Schafer has become known since his debut in Euphoria since 2019 playing Jules. This young woman, just 22 years old, in addition to being an actress, is a model, and an activist for LGBTQ+ rights. It was recently confirmed that he is in a relationship with his co-star, Elliot’s performer Dominic Fike.