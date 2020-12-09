Euphoria: the history the second episode of HBO released

HBO has finally announced the release date for the next special episode of the Euphoria series. Starring Zendaya, winner of the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series this year, the production is bringing special stories as a way to prepare the audience for the 2nd season.

The second special episode of Euphoria will arrive on January 24, 2021, a Sunday. It will be shown on HBO and will be available for streaming HBO Max, which does not yet have coverage in Brazil. However, it is quite possible that the episode will also be released on streaming HBO Go, as happened with the one released last week.

Initially titled “F * ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob”, the episode was also directed by series creator Sam Levinson.

Now, the so-called “Part Two: Jules” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) during the Christmas holiday, while she reflects a little on the main events of her year.

The protagonist actress of this episode also acted as an executive co-producer and co-writer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several security protocols were followed by the film crew, which developed the specials in the last few months with few members.

Also due to the restrictive measures imposed to prevent the spread of the covid-19, Euphoria’s second season had to start its recordings postponed. The expectation is that the work will be resumed from the first half of 2021, with launching still next year.

Therefore, we can only wait for news and the official premiere of the new episode. For now, the public can watch the first special, which was shown on HBO last Sunday (6), but which was available on the broadcaster’s streaming platforms on December 4.



