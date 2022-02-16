Euphoria: The HBO series breaks a new record and is already the best series worldwide

Super Bowl LVI didn’t stop fans from watching Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6. In fact, more fans than last week tuned in to watch the aftermath of the series’ most emotional episode (so far).

According to Deadline, the latest episode drew a “series of 5.1 million viewers across all platforms,” ​​making HBO and HBO Max views. This is a 20% increase from last week’s views, which is very significant. I’ll admit, I was hoping the views would stay the same or dip a bit. So color me surprised when I read that more people watched it than last week, the same night one of the biggest events in history, Super Bowl LVI, was happening.

On Sunday, February 13, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squared off, while Euphoria’s Rue battled her own demons. Jokes aside, the Super Bowl was a lot of fun and featured arguably the best halftime show in recent memory, bringing together Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. This event usually attracts the eyes of many viewers and that made the producers of the series nervous, but the faithful audience did not stop watching the premiere episode.

Euphoria continues to be HBO Max’s number 1 series, the best series worldwide

The source also shares that Euphoria is the #1 series on HBO Max for the fifth consecutive week and the best series worldwide. It’s safe to say that Euphoria is one of the biggest series on television. No wonder it’s already received a season 3 order and there’s already talk of a series that can go on for many years to come.

The events in season 2 have kept viewers on their toes, and things are set to be a heartbreaking and emotional finale. With only two episodes remaining this season, we can’t afford to miss a minute! Be sure to tune in as soon as the episodes are available to avoid spoilers online. The next episode premieres February 20 on HBO and HBO Max.