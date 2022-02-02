Euphoria: The Fez actor talked about what it’s like to work with the former Grey’s Anatomy actor

Euphoria with its drama has been able to surprise all viewers of the HBO television channel, which is why great actors are part of the cast of this story, including the interpreter of Fezco (Angus Cloud), and the former star of Grey’s Anatomy, the ABC medical drama Eric Dane as Cal.

Without a doubt, this second season of Euphoria gets darker and wilder every day, and the production let us know this in the premiere episode, like when Fez took revenge on Nate (Jacob Elordi), hitting him with a bottle in head almost to death.

After that incident, Nate’s father Cal (Eric Dane) tried to intimidate this drug dealer, however, everything changed when Ashtray (Javon Walton) repeatedly hit Cal with the butt of a shotgun. Before the events of this scene, the actor Angus Cloud did not hesitate to talk about the behind-the-scenes acts as well as the behavior of Eric Dane, who also dazzled with his performance in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan.

It is no secret to anyone that Cal is a complicated character who has had to hide certain aspects of himself for most of his life. Although the Fez actor is much newer to the acting world, he had plenty to say about Cal’s performer.

One of the points that Angus Cloud highlighted is that Dane is a very funny man behind the scenes, which is quite curious, because despite playing a rather mysterious man, his personality is actually completely opposite.

“He’s great to work with because he’s been in the business for a long time and, you know, I haven’t. It’s great to see that even if you’re in this as long as he is, you still have some of those same struggles that I’m dealing with as a new actor and all that. I’m not the only one going through that or whatever, you know what I’m saying? He helps me with that.”

Likewise, Angus Cloud revealed that the scene was very confusing, according to his own words, “it is always very different to read it and then make it come to life”. For Eric Dane and his character, this scene was undoubtedly quite confusing, since Cal was talking about his private life in front of some subjects who really didn’t know anything about it.

When making the scene, Eric Dane immediately thought that Cal had gone with Fez in vain, since it was not necessary to follow him in the first place, in addition, on the other hand, he realized that it is his son who is actually in love with Jules (Hunter Shaffer).