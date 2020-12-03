Euphoria: special episode premieres on HBO Max

Euphoria fans have just received some encouraging news. HBO had already promised to launch two special episodes of the series before the arrival of season 2. The first one was scheduled to open on Sunday, December 6, however, it had its early release on HBO Max.

The episode entitled “Part One: Rue” will arrive two days earlier than previously announced and will be available to streaming subscribers on Friday, December 4th. On TV, the release date remains the same.

The special will show some events after the end of the 1st season, with Rue, the character played by Zendaya, during Christmas.

In the teaser released this week, we can see Rue reflecting on his life, in a cafeteria, after saying goodbye to his girlfriend, Jules (Hunter Schafer). There (Colman Domingo) finds her after receiving the invitation made by her. “Rue. Why did you call me? ”He asks, when he finds her lost in his thoughts.

“Part One: Rue” was written directly by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. There is still no concrete information about the plot of the extra episodes, or when HBO will air the second part of the special.

In addition to Rue and Ali, the first part will also feature Jules.

It is worth remembering that Zendaya received the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy 2020 for her performance in the series.

In addition, Euphoria has already been renewed for the 2nd season, which will start production only in 2021.



