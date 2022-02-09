Euphoria Season 2: Zendaya spoke about her scars after filming episode 5

Euphoria, the drama series on the HBO Max streaming platform that follows a group of young addicts as they struggle with their destructive attitudes, premiered its second season on January 9 and airs every week on Sundays with new episodes narrating the story of Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya. (Episode 5 spoilers)

Ever since the new season of Euphoria hit screens, with each episode fans have watched Rue sink deeper and deeper into her own hell as her demons slowly take her life, all the while consuming her addiction to drugs. drugs.

In an attempt to avoid being institutionalized, fans witnessed in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 when Rue broke doors and windows to avoid going to rehab. Although some time has passed since the filming of these devastating scenes, Zendaya said that she still has injuries sustained during filming.

During an interview this week with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya told the outlet that she has some scars and bruises from being hit on the set of Euphoria during the filming of the fifth episode, which aired on HBO Max last year. Sunday February 5.

The episode titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” features extended physical scenes, during which Zendaya (Rue) performs various stunts, including kicking down doors and jumping out of windows in an attempt to avoid being placed in rehab for her substance abuse issues. . This revealed the actress to the medium:

“It was a really tough day. I mean, I got hit. I still have some scars on my legs and some bruises.”

“It’s always been a really intense episode. The general idea was always the same, which was this idea of, we cut right into an intervention and there’s Rue just tearing her life apart and setting her life on fire and tearing everything apart to the end to basically get to to what feels like hitting rock bottom for her.”

Let’s remember that it all started when Jules tells Rue’s mother about the terrible relapse of Zendaya’s character. That’s when Leslie (Nika King) found the drugs in the room and threw them in the trash. This provoked the wrath of Rue who whirled around desperately in her attempt to calm her anxiety, then turned violent which led to a physical altercation with her mother and her younger sister Gia (Storm Reid). .

Euphoria, due to its extreme plot, is generating controversy. Recently, an organization related to the Drug Abuse Education Program, known by its acronym in English as DARE, drew attention to the production of the HBO Max program, highlighting that the narrated story is not carrying an adequate message to the young people who watch the program, since according to their representatives, they are glorifying the consumption of illicit substances, instead of showing parents what to do in circumstances of this type.