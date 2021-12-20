Euphoria: Season 2 Wins Dramatic Trailer on HBO Max

Euphoria: HBO Max released, this Monday (20), the full trailer for the 2nd season of Euphoria. The video has a very dark focus and shows some of Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) memories of her love for the character Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).

“When I met her, I just… I fell in love immediately”, says the protagonist in one of the scenes. Elsewhere, Rue and Jules appear together in passages that are likely to be flashbacks.

Check out the official trailer for the 2nd season of Euphoria below.

The video also revolves around a mysterious suitcase that Rue carries for several moments. There (Colman Domingo) comes to question what is inside the object.

The new season’s plot, which promises to be even more dramatic than the first, will feature characters like Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow). ) and Mickey (Daeg Faerch).

Season 2 of Euphoria premieres January 9, 2022 on HBO Max.