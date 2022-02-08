Euphoria Season 2: This Is Why Fans Think Rue Is Dead

Euphoria premiered on the streaming platform HBO Max in June 2019 becoming one of the most watched teen dramas on television due to its dark plot focusing on Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, as she battles her destructive addiction.

After two years off the screen, Euphoria returned in early January with the new episodes of season 2, which continues without interruption. Meanwhile, fans remain obsessed with each story that surrounds the characters of the hit series inspired by the personal experiences of its creator, Sam Levinson.

Let us remember that during the development of the series, the story is being narrated by the main character played by Zendaya, focusing on a group of high school teenagers as they navigate the world of vices related to drugs, alcohol and various extreme situations. that could lead to the death of anyone.

One of the important details of Euphoria season 2 is that Rue continues to narrate the lives of the rest of her friends in detail, as if she had been present at all times. This has led fans to wonder how Rue has such a thorough knowledge of everything that happens at every step of the show.

In this sense, fans of the HBO Max drama are convinced that the character of Zendaya is dead as the stories progress. In fact, some speculate that Rue Bennett died before the events of both seasons of Euphoria.

The topic of whether or not Rue is dead and how she seems to know everything about her friends remains an ongoing topic of debate in the second season of Euphoria. So fans aren’t sure how else the showrunners could explain the lead character’s knowledge of all of her friends’ personal lives. This they wrote on Reddit:

“The most interesting theory I heard was from a user on TikTok who suggested that when Rue relapsed at the end of season 1, she overdosed and passed away. There are a lot of ‘dream’ shots in the season 2 premiere (the ones shots with flashing lights ????) which could suggest that maybe it’s Rue being there spiritually but not physically, or maybe everything that’s happening is replaying in her mind as she’s dying.”

“That was the big plot twist in the original Israeli series, but I doubt they’ll do the same here. Rue parallels [series creator] Sam’s own addiction experience and I think he’ll want to end it by getting clean.”