Euphoria Season 2: This is how episode 3 connected with the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy

Euphoria is a successful teen drama, which premiered its second season on the HBO transmission network in early January. The series tells the story of a group of high school youth, who find themselves immersed in a potentially destructive world. It is a program that portrays the harsh reality, for which it has earned praise from specialized critics, but also negative opinions from its detractors.

The dramatic series stars Zendaya, whose character Rue Bennett is at the center of the plot as she navigates her struggles with drug addiction. Also part of the story in Euphoria is the villainous Cal Jacobs, one of the main characters who is played by former star of the ABC medical series Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Dane.

Season 2 of Euphoria hit with a bang, as Rue keeps spiraling down her destructive path and sinking deeper and deeper into trouble. Episode 3 of the drama, which aired last Sunday, delved into Cal Jacobs’ origin story by revealing his close friend from youth named Derek (Henry Eikenberry), with whom he ended up sharing his love life and sexual encounters.

Recall that Eric Dane starred in Grey’s Anatomy from the beginning until 2012, when his character Mark Sloan died after a plane crash. Fans of Euphoria who also watch the medical drama didn’t take long to notice the connection between the two shows by linking Cal to Derek, just like it did on the ABC series with Mark and his good friend Patrick’s Derek Shepherd. Dempsey. This is how fans reacted on twitter:

“Maybe I’m just obsessed with Grey’s Anatomy, but I think it’s funny that Mark Sloan is on Euphoria and they name his best friend Derek after him.”

“SORRY DOING ALL ABOUT GREY’S ANATOMY BUT I JUST SHOUTED. CAL HAS A BEST FRIEND NAMED DEREK AND CAL IS PLAYED BY ERIC DANE?”

It looks like this is the first and last time Euphoria fans will see Cal’s friend Derek in the HBO drama. Eric Dane admitted during an interview this week about how keen he was to tell the complicated backstory of his character in the teen drama, and show what his promiscuous youth was like.

At the same time, the Euphoria actor stated that he did not want to offend Grey’s Anatomy fans, but as an actor he wants to be able to experience different characters, and thus, they hope that they will accompany him on his fascinating journey. And as for Cal’s friend Derek, fans of Euphoria and the medical drama expect to see him as an adult, but portrayed through a Patrick Dempsey cameo.