Euphoria Season 2: The Rue actress responded to the criticism she’s been receiving

After the premiere of the second season of Euphoria on HBO, many comments have emerged, both good and bad, and it is no secret that this installment has come to leave much to be desired with its more explicit and darker plot than ever. The most predominant scenes without a doubt have been the outstanding shots of the male anatomy and this has caused many fans to talk about it.

In addition to these comments, another thing that has been highly criticized is the apparent absence of the protagonist of Euphoria, Rue (Zendaya), according to HBO viewers, this drug addict has not had as much prominence in the episodes as it had in the first season.

However, as expected, the actress and protagonist of Euphoria spoke about it, and confessed that her absence has been “necessary” in this second season to make way for other characters, and thus learn about their stories as has been seen in these episodes aired. So were her words:

“It was important for certain characters that we didn’t really get to see much of last season to have more time to get to know them and explore their characters.”

In addition to this, she revealed that Rue is an unreliable narrator, since she is only trying to go unnoticed, making those around her not realize what she is really doing, this is so they don’t catch her. . However, in the second season, in the fifth episode entitled ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’, the concerns of HBO viewers are alleviated.

“We never leave Rue and what she’s dealing with,” “We’re with her all the time. There’s not a lot of internal dialogue, and unlike the other episodes where there’s always an opening, ours starts right away with violence. We just jump right into it.”

Zendaya stated that she would take up an entire episode at that point, and having reached this point, now you have to pick up the pieces of what happens from there and set your sights on where Rue is really going.

The interpreter of Rue in Euphoria spoke about the evolution of her character

Faced with these criticisms about “the absence of Rue”, her actress explained the reason, and until then her point of view is quite understandable, since Rue once again relapsed into her addiction, and is doing everything possible to go unnoticed and so continue with his secret, that is why Zendaya remains very optimistic about how things are happening, this is how he concluded this recent interview:

“I think if we can still care about her after this, then hopefully other people can extend that to nonfiction characters, to real people, or just be a little bit more understanding and empathetic to the experience of addiction and what it is. ”.