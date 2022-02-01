Euphoria Season 2: Rue’s funeral in episode 4 explains her fate in the drama

Euhoria, the dramatic teen show currently airing on HBO, aired last Sunday the fourth episode of season 2, which premiered in early January. In a previous installment, the series delved into the past of Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), but this time it seems to have hinted at what will happen in the future of Rue Bennet, the character played by Zendaya. (Important Spoiler for episode 4 of Sunday, January 30)

One of the most watched programs on the HBO broadcast network is Euphoria. The drama follows a group of young people as they navigate life as they immerse themselves in the world of drugs, alcohol, and sex. The series specifically focuses on Rue Bennett, a young woman who is constantly battling her own demons and trying to recover from her addiction and thus find her place in the world.

With Season 2 Episode 3 airing, fans saw Rue getting into another big deal. Zendaya’s character, in addition to consuming drugs, promised to sell $10,000 worth of drugs and now she is clear that she has to keep her promise.

Due to the uncontrolled consumption of her, fans of Euphoria are aware that at any moment Rue will find herself face to face with death. But, with her most recent decision to get into the drug business, she’s realizing that it could come to her sooner rather than later. This is where the theory formulated by the fans could be true.

After immersing herself in the drug problem she agreed to sell, in Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4, entitled “Those Who Can’t See, Think Of Those Who Can”, Rue begins to imagine her dark future funeral after take pills. Something that could undoubtedly be announcing the fate of Zendaya’s character in the HBO series.

Recall that a famous Euphoria fan theory suggests that Rue is already dead while narrating the entire story that has hooked fans since the series premiered in June 2019. A hypothesis that contradicts those who think that she is still with life, but it has been spiraling down all this time.