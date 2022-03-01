Euphoria Season 2: Mourning fans with the final episode react on the networks

Euphoria, HBO’s critically acclaimed teen drama, premiered its long-awaited season 2 in early January after a long absence from screens. With a total of eight episodes, the drama starring Zendaya as Rue Bennet narrated in its history the most controversial part of the series so far. (Spoilers for Season 2 Episode 8)

Season 2 of Euphoria culminated last Sunday with a finale titled “All my life, my heart has longed for a thing I cannot name,” which left fans in a state of devastation over what happened to him with Ashtray. (Javon Walton) after the confrontation with Custer (Tyler Chase).

As revealed in the promotional trailer for Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 released last week, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) interrupts Lexi’s play and causing a confrontation with Maddy (Alexa Demie) while all the students were confused.

Elsewhere, Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray play a major role in Euphoria’s season two finale. They confront Custer (Tyler Chase), who is working with the feds to bust the drug duo. Upon being discovered, the latter is stabbed by Astray in the neck causing his death instantly.

As Ashtray panics, Fezco promises to take the blame for the crime, but Walton’s character refuses. Instead, he locks himself in the bathroom armed with heavy artillery, ready for when the police make their entrance. And in the middle of the firefight, as Fezco is hit by a bullet, Ashtray is targeted and then a shot is heard off-camera.

Fans of Euphoria assume that Ashtray died in Season 2 Episode 8 of the HBO drama, and it was this apparent death that left them all heartbroken. However, some are doubtful of his fate and thus speculate what is next for the character when the third installment of the drama hits screens. This was what fans said on the social network twitter after the fateful moment:

“Ashtray was like… I’d rather die than end up in foster care.”

“ASHTRAY WHY DID YOU DO THAT?”

“I just… need a minute.”

“Thank you post for Angus and Javon.”

“They’ve really nailed it in this episode.”

“RIP Ashtray, the truest definition of ‘ride or die’ there is.”

After all, Ashtray is very likely still alive in Euphoria season 3, even though the last minute of episode 8 showed a gun pointed at his head. In this sense, Walton hopes that his character will live off of him and that his brother will at least be in jail in the next few episodes.