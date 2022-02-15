Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7: Episode Synopsis, Trailer, and Release Date

Euphoria season 2 only has two more episodes to give us, and we’re not quite ready for the season to end. At the very least, we can take comfort in the fact that HBO has renewed the series for a third season, so there are more episodes to come. Still, we know the Season 2 finale will be intense and, most likely, heartbreaking. What does Euphoria season 2 episode 7 hold for us?

To help you get ready for the next episode, we’ve broken down episode 7 for you. Because trust us, making these preliminary pieces helps us all de-stress! Before reading on, spoiler alert! If you’re not up to speed on Euphoria Season 2, keep in mind that we’re spoiling you for past events (and giving you a sneak peek at what’s to come) below.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 Synopsis

Well, it’s about time! Lexi (Maude Apatow) is about to take over an episode of Euphoria, and she’s long overdue. The audience will be sitting on stage when we finally get to see Lexi’s play. I have screened the episode and can share that our girl Lexi does not stop! She has taken Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) advice and is telling it like it is. Some will love it, others… not so much.

The teaser also shows Fezco getting ready for Lexi’s play, but he may soon have other things to worry about. Will Faye (Chloe Cherry) be loyal to Fez? Will Ashtray (Javon Walton) realize what’s going on? We need answers and fast! The next episode is titled “The Theater and It’s Double”.

What time is Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on HBO Max?

“The Theater and It’s Double” will premiere Sunday, February 20 at 9 PM ET on both HBO and HBO Max. Will you watch the new episode as it airs on HBO or will you stream it on HBO Max? Whatever you do, watch it as soon as you can so you don’t find any spoilers on social media.

+ Trailer episode 7 of Euphoria