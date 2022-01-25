Euphoria: Meet the Grey’s Anatomy actor who is unrecognizable in the teen drama

Undoubtedly, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria have positioned themselves as one of the most intense dramas of recent times, and although both shows are completely different, their stories and unexpected twists keep viewers hooked episode after episode.

Fortunately, the roles between their characters are so opposite that it is impossible for viewers to connect the previous scripts of their stars. For example, actor Eric Dane has been one of those who has acted in both Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, his current role is so dark that he really seems like another person.

Eric Dane, who plays Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) father Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, admitted that he’s enjoying playing a completely different character from his old Grey’s Anatomy character, Dr. Mark Sloan, saying “like actor, you want to be able to experience different characters.”

“You know, I certainly don’t want to offend any of the Grey’s fans, but as an actor, you want to be able to experience different characters.” “And I hope you’ll come on the journey with me.”

Recently, in the third episode of Euphoria, we got to know Cal Jacobs better, whom we discovered had a rather complicated past, since while he was dating his girlfriend, he was really in love with his best friend, and that’s when we learned a new story gay between two men.

Each time, Nate’s father’s future promises more and more, especially after Cal visits Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) home and is questioned by him and his young brother. After receiving a beating from Ashtray (Javon Walton) Cal confessed the whole truth: he had dated Jules (Hunter Schafer) and recorded their intimate encounter, and now he was desperately looking for his record.

Due to this complicated history, Eric Dane is completely fascinated, since in addition, he is surrounded by a great group of young boys who are making this whole crazy story of Euphoria possible, in addition, after learning about Cal’s past, Eric is more How happy that this second season finally came to surprise everyone with his talent.

“I’m working with extraordinary young actors and incredible material on a fearless network… I’ve been tickled by all this great material I’ve received this year.”

In addition to enjoying his moments in Euphoria, he also enjoys his work in post-direction on Grey’s Anatomy, which simply means that Dane is an excellent actor who undoubtedly loves what he does within the movies. screens.